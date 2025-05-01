+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Conference League
3Arena
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Djurgarden vs Chelsea Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Conference LeagueChelseaDjurgaardenDjurgaarden vs Chelsea

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between Djurgaarden and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chelsea will take on Djurgaarden in a Conference League semi-final first leg tie at the 3Arena on Thursday.

In the previous round, Enzo Maresca's Blues defeated Legia Warsaw 4-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 loss in the second leg, while the hosts made it here following an extra-time win against Rapid Vienna last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Djurgaarden vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 4Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Conference League semi-final match between Djurgaarden and Chelsea will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Djurgaarden vs Chelsea kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage
3Arena

The UEFA Conference League semi-final match between Djurgaarden and Chelsea will be played at the 3Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Thursday, May 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Djurgaarden vs Chelsea Probable lineups

DjurgaardenHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
35
J. Rinne
4
J. Une Larsson
18
A. Staahl
27
K. Kosugi
3
M. Danielson
10
T. Nguen
7
T. Gulliksen
13
D. Stensson
14
H. Finndell
29
S. Haarala
9
A. Priske
12
F. Joergensen
4
T. Adarabioyo
34
J. Acheampong
3
M. Cucurella
5
B. Badiashile
20
C. Palmer
32
T. George
22
K. Dewsbury-Hall
19
J. Sancho
24
R. James
15
N. Jackson

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Honkavaara

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 30

    M. Nilsson Saefqvist

  • 6

    R. Schueller

  • 22

    P. Aaslund

Injuries and Suspensions

Djurgaarden team news

Malkolm Nilsson Safqvist, Rasmus Schuller and Patric Aslund are expected to miss out through injuries, while Oskar Fallenius and Nino Zugelj remain doubtful due to knocks.

Goalkeeper Jacob Rinne is in line for a return after missing the 1-0 league win over Oster with illness, with Jacob Une Larsson, Hampus Findell and Tokmac Nguen all likely to earn recalls to the XI.

Chelsea team news

Maresca will be without Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu due to injury issues, while Mykhaylo Mudryk continues to serve a provisional suspension for a failed drug test.

Full-back Malo Gusto will need to pass a late fitness test after missing the Everton win last weekend.

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, Josh Acheampong and Benoit Badiashile could feature at the back, with all of Reece James, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jadon Sancho and Tyrique George in contention for starts from the onset.

Form

DIF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

