EURO U21
Kosice Football Arena
Stream live on Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Denmark U21 vs Finland U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 Championship match between Denmark and Finland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already through to the quarter-finals, Denmark U21 will look to maintain their perfect record in Group D of the 2025 Euro U21 Championship when they face off against Finland U21 at Kosice Football Arena on Wednesday.

Ahead of their concluding group stage game, the Danes edged Ukraine and the Netherlands 3-2 and 2-1, respectively. On the other hand, Finland will be hoping for results elsewhere to go in their favour, other than facing a must-win situation after losing 0-2 to Ukraine on matchday two.

The Little Eagle-Owls lost a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opening tie.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Denmark U21 vs Finland U21 online - TV channels & live streams

Channel 4 Sport YouTubeWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Euro U21 Championship match between Denmark and Finland will be available to watch and stream live through Channel 4 Sport YouTube.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Denmark U21 vs Finland U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Grp. D
Kosice Football Arena

The Euro U21 Championship match between Denmark and Finland will be played at Kosice Football Arena in Kosice, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Wednesday, June 18, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Denmark U21 vs Finland U21 Probable lineups

Denmark U21Home team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestFIN
1
A. Jungdal
19
E. Jelert
14
L. Hey
2
A. Gaaei
4
O. Provstgaard
17
N. Nartey
18
O. Fraulo
6
O. Soerensen
7
I. Jensen
20
C. Bischoff
9
W. Osula
1
L. Bergstroem
4
M. Peltola
14
K. Wallius
2
R. Jansson
3
T. Galvez
21
V. Koski
8
A. Markhiev
6
S. Vaeaenaenen
18
T. Keskinen
20
O. Liimatta
17
J. Talvitie

3-4-3

FINAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Hoejer

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Lehkosuo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Denmark U21 team news

William Idemudia Osula bagged a brace to overturn the Netherlands' lead last time out, adding to his winner from the game against Ukraine.

Clement Mutahi Bischoff and William Boving Wick have also scored in the tournament finals so far.

Finland U21 team news

As for the Finnish side, Topi Keskinen is among their key players in attack. Despite scoring the opening goal against the Dutch, Casper Mikael Terho may start on the bench once again.

Form

DEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

FIN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

DEN

Last 5 matches

FIN

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

11

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

