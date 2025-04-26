How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa FA Cup semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Only one of Saturday's opponents in Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, will be playing in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium next month.

In the all-Premier League affair in the last-four, the winners of the first semi-final will clash against either Nottingham Forest or Manchester City under the iconic arch on May 17.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FA Cup semi-final match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will be available to watch live on BBC.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa kick-off time

The FA Cup semi-final match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will be played at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 5:15 pm BST on Saturday, April 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 34 C. Riad

28 C. Doucoure Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Crystal Palace team news

Chris Richards is back from a ban, but while Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are nursing their knee injuries, Ben Chilwell is likely to miss out due to illness.

Jefferson Lerma is expected to make way for Richards at the back, while Will Hughes could be handed a start ahead of Daichi Kamada alongside Adam Wharton in the middle.

In attack, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr will eye recalls to the XI, with Eberechi Eze continuing from the onset.

Aston Villa team news

Like Glasner, Villa boss Unai Emery also kept his key players fresh for the crucial cup game. So the likes of Ollie Watkins and John McGinn will walk back into the line-up, while amid a fully-fit squad, only Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi is cup-tied.

Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Lucas Digne will stay put as the back four.

