How to watch today's Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers League One playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After a goalless stalemate in the opening leg, Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers will face off in the second leg of the League One play-offs semi-finals at The Valley on Thursday.

The winner will face Leyton Orient in the final of the play-offs at the Wembley Stadium on May 25, for a promotion to the Championship.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the League One play-offs semi-final match between Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers kick-off time

League One - Playoff The Valley, Charlton

The League One play-offs semi-final match between Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers will be played at The Valley in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, May 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Charlton Athletic team news

Forward Miles Leaburn remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Gassan Ahadme will need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

Meanwhile, Chuks Aneke is back from a three-game ban, but Matt Godden should continue to lead the line with support from Tannai Watson and Tyreece Campbell from the wide areas.

Wycombe Wanderers team news

Sam Vokes, Josh Scowen, Shamal George, Daniel Harvie and Beryly Lubala are ruled out through injuries.

Forward Richard Kone could consider himself lucky to get away with a yellow card for a stud-showing challenge on Kayne Ramsay last weekend.

