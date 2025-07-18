How to watch today's Celtic vs Newcastle United pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the club friendly match between Celtic and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news

Scottish giants Celtic will face Premier League's Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Both teams, partners of the German sportswear brand, will compete for the inaugural adidas Trophy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the club friendly match between Celtic and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live via Celtic TV and NUFC TV.

Celtic vs Newcastle United kick-off time

The club friendly match between Celtic and Newcastle United will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Saturday, July 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Nicolas Kuhn has joined Como and Jota is likely to miss the rest of 2025 due to an ACL injury. So James Forrest is currently the club's only proper option on the right side.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has taken part in training after recovering from a knee issue and could be handed some minutes, along with Kasper Schmeichel, Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda.

New permanent signings Benjamin Nygren, Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan, Hayato Inamura and Callum Osmand are also in line to feature.

Newcastle United team news

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is expected to replicate this strategy of playing separate lineups in each half, as he did in the 4-0 friendly win against Carlisle.

New boy Anthony Elanga is poised for his club debut. Fellow Swede Alexander Isak, despite recent interest from Liverpool, has participated in training and is also a strong candidate for inclusion.

Key players like captain Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Dan Burn, and Tino Livramento, who were rested against Carlisle, are anticipated to be available here. However, Lewis Hall is unlikely to feature as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CEL Last match NEW 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Newcastle 4 - 1 Celtic 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

