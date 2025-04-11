How to watch today's Celtic vs Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Kilmarnock, as well as kick-off time and team news

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic will welcome Kilmarnock to Celtic Park on Saturday.

The hosts' away defeat at St. Johnstone prevented them from already being crowned champions, while Killie are assured of a bottom-six finish this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Kilmarnock online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Kilmarnock will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Celtic vs Kilmarnock kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Celtic Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Kilmarnock will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 12, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo is set to keep his place in between the sticks, as Kasper Schmeichel is ruled out for at least a few weeks with a shoulder injury.

Manager Brendan Rodgers could also call upon the services of Liam Scales, who returned to training after recovering from a recent injury.

Kilmarnock team news

While Killie boss Derek McInnes is likely to miss Kyle Magennis due to a knee issue, Leicester City-owned Tom Wilson-Brown remains a doubt on account of a knock.

On the other hand, Kyle Vassell is available for selection after recovering from his setback.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

