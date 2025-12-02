How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Coming off weekend losses in the Premier League, both Bournemouth and Everton will aim to register a positive result when they meet at Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

At the weekend, the Cherries were edged out 3-2 at Sunderland, while Everton were at the receiving end in the 4-1 home loss to Newcastle United.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Everton will be available to watch and stream online live on Sky Sports.

Bournemouth vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Everton will be played at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 2, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Lewis Cook will start a three-game ban after his red card in the Sunderland loss, while Marcos Senesi and David Brooks will be suspended for picking up their milestone bookings. Senesi's absence could open the doors for Veljko Milosavljevic at the back.

In terms of injuries, Ben Gannon-Doak and Ryan Christie remain unavailable, but Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert are expected to be available for selection.

Everton team news

Everton veteran Idrissa Gueye will serve the second of his three-game suspension here, with Carlos Alcarez likely to fill in after Tim Iroegbunam started and was taken off in the game against Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the club's infirmary continues to consist of the likes of Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Merlin Rohl and Jarrad Branthwaite.

