Premier League
Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
Everton
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off weekend losses in the Premier League, both Bournemouth and Everton will aim to register a positive result when they meet at Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

At the weekend, the Cherries were edged out 3-2 at Sunderland, while Everton were at the receiving end in the 4-1 home loss to Newcastle United.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Everton will be available to watch and stream online live on Sky Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bournemouth vs Everton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Everton will be played at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 2, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth vs Everton lineups

BournemouthHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestEVE
1
D. Petrovic
44
V. Milosavljevic
20
A. Jimenez
18
B. Diakite
3
A. Truffert
12
T. Adams
21
A. Adli
19
J. Kluivert
24
C
A. Semenyo
8
A. Scott
22
E. Kroupi
1
J. Pickford
15
J. O'Brien
16
V. Mykolenko
6
C
J. Tarkowski
37
J. Garner
42
T. Iroegbunam
24
C. Alcaraz
10
I. Ndiaye
18
J. Grealish
22
K. Dewsbury-Hall
11
T. Barry

4-2-3-1

EVEAway team crest

BOU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

EVE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bournemouth team news

Lewis Cook will start a three-game ban after his red card in the Sunderland loss, while Marcos Senesi and David Brooks will be suspended for picking up their milestone bookings. Senesi's absence could open the doors for Veljko Milosavljevic at the back.

In terms of injuries, Ben Gannon-Doak and Ryan Christie remain unavailable, but Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert are expected to be available for selection.

Everton team news

Everton veteran Idrissa Gueye will serve the second of his three-game suspension here, with Carlos Alcarez likely to fill in after Tim Iroegbunam started and was taken off in the game against Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the club's infirmary continues to consist of the likes of Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Merlin Rohl and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Form

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOU

Last 5 matches

EVE

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

