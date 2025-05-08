How to watch today's Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Europa League semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham are aiming to clinch their first major trophy in 17 years as they take on Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals at Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou's men head into the fixture with a two-goal advantage after defeating the Norwegian outfit 3-1 in the opening leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League semi-final match between Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 2.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Aspmyra Stadion

The Europa League semi-final match between Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham will be played at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo, Norway.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, May 8, in the UK.

Daniel Bassi is ruled out with a leg injury, but Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen are all back from bans.

Berg and Evjen would reclaim their spots from Jens Petter Hauge and Sondre Brunstad Fet alongside Ulrik Saltnes in midfield, while Helmersen may need to be content with a place on the bench.

Kasper Hogh is set to lead the line of attack.

After sustaining a knee injury in the first leg, James Maddison is likely to miss the rest of the season, while Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall remain sidelined with ACL and ankle injuries, respectively. Dejan Kulusevski is the likely candidate to replace Maddison in midfield.

Meanwhile, as Postecoglou will be counting on the availability of Dominic Solanke and Son Heung-min, the likes of Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert are also in contention for starts.

BOD Last match TOT 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Tottenham 3 - 1 Bodoe/Glimt 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

