Women's EURO
Stade Tourbillon
Watch live on BBC
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Belgium Women vs Italy Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between Belgium and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium Women and Italy Women will kick off Group B action in Women's Euro 2025 when the two nations face off at Stade de Tourbillon on Thursday.

The Belgian Red Flames made it through the playoffs to qualify for their third consecutive Euros, while Le Azzurre are set to make their eighth successive appearance tournament after finishing atop in Group A1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Belgium Women vs Italy Women online - TV channels & live streams

BBC TwoWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC Sport WebsiteWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between Belgium and Italy will be available to watch live on BBC platforms.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Belgium Women vs Italy Women kick-off time

crest
Women's EURO - Grp. B
Stade Tourbillon

The Women's Euro match between Belgium and Italy will be played at Stade de Tourbillon in Sion, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Thursday, July 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Belgium vs Italy Probable lineups

BelgiumHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestITA
21
L. Lichtfus
22
L. Deloose
11
J. Cayman
4
A. Tysiak
2
D. Philtjens
8
J. Teulings
7
H. Eurlings
10
J. Vanhaevermaet
6
T. de Caigny
17
J. Janssens
9
T. Wullaert
1
L. Giuliani
23
C. Salvai
5
E. Linari
19
M. Lenzini
6
M. Giugliano
18
A. Caruso
8
E. Severini
17
L. Boattin
3
L. Di Guglielmo
7
S. Cantore
21
M. Cambiaghi

3-5-2

ITAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Gunnarsdottir

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Soncin

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Belgium Women team news

Belgium boss Elisabet Gunnarsdottir is leaning towards starting Lisa Lichtfus in goal, ahead of Nicky Evrard.

Amber Tysiak, Sari Kees and Janice Cayman, who all ply their trade in England's Women's Super League, are touted to form the back-three.

Up front, all eyes will be on Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer, 88-goal Tessa Wullaert.

Italy Women team news

Coach Andrea Soncin decided to leave out the likes of Astrid Gilardi, Martina Rosucci, Aurora Galli and Valentina Bergamaschi from her final squad.

It could be a back three consisting of Lucia Di Guglielmo, Cecilia Salvai and Elena Linari.

Cristiana Girelli, who recently scored twice against Wales, is likely to join Sofia Cantore in attack.

Form

BEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ITA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BEL

Last 4 matches

ITA

3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/4
Both teams scored
3/4

Standings

