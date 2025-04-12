How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and Der Klassiker start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Allianz Arena for a Der Klassiker meeting in Bundesliga on Saturday.

The arch-rivals have both secured their Champions League berth, but the Bavarians are six points clear atop the league standings table ahead of kick-off.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, April 12, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

All of Manuel Neuer, Tarek Buchmann, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman are unavailable for selection due to their respective injury issues.

Konrad Laimer, Eric Dier, Kim Min-jae and Josip Stanisic are likely to form the back-four in front of goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, with Joshua Kimmich expected to be joined by Joao Palhinha in midfield.

In the final third, Michael Olise, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry are in line to support Harry Kane.

Borussia Dortmund team news

As for the visitors, Nico Schlotterbeck and Marcel Sabitzer are among the injury absentees, apart from Cole Campbell, Filippo Mane and Ayman Azhil.

Emre Can and Waldemar Anton should be paired at the heart of defense, with Pascal Gross and Carney Chukwuemeka forming the midfield pivot.

In attack, Serhou Guirassy will be supported by Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

