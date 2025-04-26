How to watch today's Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final: Live stream, TV channel, and El Clasico start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Barcelona will look to strip Real Madrid of yet another honor this season when the two sides clash in the Copa del Rey final at Estadio La Cartuja.

The Blaugrana clinched the Spanish Super Cup honour in the previous edition of the Clasico, and while Hansi Flick's men are still in contention to win the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos trail their arch-rivals by four points in La Liga title race after Real suffered a quarter-finals exit in the European top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be available to watch live on Premier Sports.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Estadio de La Cartuja

The Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio La Cartuja de Seville in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm BST on Saturday, April 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Robert Lewandowski is ruled out with a hamstring injury but may be back by the league meeting against Real Madrid next month, as Ferran Torres is in line to feature up front in the meantime.

With Alejandro Balde nursing a hamstring problem of his own, Gerard Martin could start at left-back, while Marc Casado and Marc Bernal are also confined to the infirmary.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back in the squad after recovering from a knee injury, but Wojciech Szczesny is likely to keep his place in between the sticks.

Flick may opt for Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez ahead of Ronald Araujo and Dani Olmo, respectively, while Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha could join Lamine Yamal in the XI.

Real Madrid team news

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is set to miss the rest of the season with an adductor injury, while Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao continue to deal with their long-term knee injuries.

On the other hand, Ferland Mendy and Kylian Mbappe have been included in the squad, although Mendy may not start from the outset.

Ancelotti could persist with Fran Garcia at left-back, while Rodrygo is expected to join Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe in the final third.

