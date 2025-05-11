How to watch today's Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Clasico start time

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Clasico meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday will have a direct impact on La Liga title race.

Although both sides have confirmed their Champions League spots, with four rounds to go, Carlo Ancelotti's men will be desperate to close the four-point gap towards the summit to have a better shot at landing their 37th league title.

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV.

La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm BST on Sunday, May 11, in the UK.

Alejandro Balde and Robert Lewandowski could earn recalls after recovering from their own hamstring issues, while Inigo Martinez is expected to be passed fit after facing muscular problems last time out.

While there are chances that Marc-Andre ter Stegen could be handed a start ahead of Wojciech Szczesny in between the sticks, Pablo Torre, Marc Casado, Jules Kounde and Marc Bernal are ruled out through injuries.

Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga remain sidelined by injuries.

Rodrygo is back from an illness, but Ancelotti is likely to let Arda Guler continue in the XI alongside Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line.

