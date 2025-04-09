+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will entertain Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday.

Having overcome Benfica in the previous stage, Hansi Flick's men will aim to remain as one of the top favorites to win Europe's top-flight club competition, while Dortmund have had to navigate their way through knockout phase play-offs before edging past Lille in the round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, April 9, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBVB
25
W. Szczesny
5
I. Martinez
2
P. Cubarsi
23
J. Kounde
3
A. Balde
8
Pedri
21
F. de Jong
11
Raphinha
16
F. Lopez
19
L. Yamal
9
R. Lewandowski
1
G. Kobel
26
J. Ryerson
5
R. Bensebaini
3
W. Anton
23
E. Can
10
J. Brandt
14
M. Beier
8
F. Nmecha
27
K. Adeyemi
17
C. Chukwuemeka
9
S. Guirassy

4-2-3-1

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona team news

Raphinha is in line for a recall after being rested over the weekend, with Lamine Yamal and ex-BVB hitman Robert Lewandowski completing the formidable attacking lineup.

Inigo Martinez could return here, but Dani Olmo remains ruled out with a muscle problem. Flick will also be without Marc Casado, Marc Bernal and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen due to injury issues. Wojciech Szczesny will continue in goal.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Nico Schlotterbeck was set to return from suspension, but the club announced on Monday that the defender has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Meanwhile, Marcel Sabitzer is joined on the treatment table by Niklas Sule, Cole Campbell, Filippo Mane and Ayman Azhil.

In the better news, Yan Couto is back from a suspension for his European ban, with Serhou Guirassy set to lead the line of attack.

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 3 matches

BVB

2

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

6

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

