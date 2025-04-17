+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logo
San Mames
team-logo
Watch live on TNT SportsStream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Rangers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueAthletic ClubRangersAthletic Club vs Rangers

How to watch the Europa League match between Athletic Club and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The winner of the Europa League quarter-final second leg game between Athletic Club and Rangers will head to the last-four when the teams meet at San Mames Barria on Thursday.

The first leg tie between the two sides ended in a goalless draw last week, with the winner set to face either Manchester United or Lyon in the semi-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between Athletic Club and Rangers will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Athletic Club vs Rangers kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Final Stage
San Mames

The Europa League match between Athletic Club and Rangers will be played at San Mames Barria in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, April 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club vs Rangers Probable lineups

Athletic ClubHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestRAN
13
J. Agirrezabala
3
D. Vivian
15
I. Lekue
5
Y. Alvarez
18
O. de Marcos
10
N. Williams
7
A. Berenguer
23
M. Jauregizar
16
I. Ruiz de Galarreta
8
O. Sancet
21
M. Sannadi
31
L. Kelly
2
J. Tavernier
27
L. Balogun
5
J. Souttar
8
C. Barron
43
N. Raskin
3
R. Yilmaz
22
Jefte
9
C. Dessers
30
I. Hagi
18
V. Cerny

3-4-3

RANAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Valverde

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Ferguson

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Athletic Club team news

While left-back Yuri Berchiche is ruled out with a calf strain, key attacker Inaki Williams will be expected to shake off a muscle problem.

In case Williams is not passed fit for the tie, his brother Nico could see his brother Nico start on the right side with Alex Berenguer on the opposite flank

Manager Ernesto Valverde could bring in Oihan Sancet in place of Unai Gomez in the number 10 role, while Gorka Guruzeta could be preferred over Maroan Sannadi up front.

Julen Agirrezabala is likely to replace Unai Simon as the Europa League goalkeeper, shielded by the back four of Oscar de Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Dani Vivian and Inigo Lekue.

Rangers team news

The Gers' interim Barry Ferguson will remain without Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo due to injury issues, while Robin Propper will be suspended following his sending off in the first leg.

Meanwhile, John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande are back from their bans, and the former should replace Propper alongside James Tavernier and Leon Balogun at the back.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland could be reinstated in between the sticks, with Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron in the middle, while Diomande and Vaclav Cernystart start in support of center-forward Cyriel Dessers.

Form

ATH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

RAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATH

Last match

RAN

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

0

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement