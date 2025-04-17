How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Rangers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Athletic Club and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The winner of the Europa League quarter-final second leg game between Athletic Club and Rangers will head to the last-four when the teams meet at San Mames Barria on Thursday.

The first leg tie between the two sides ended in a goalless draw last week, with the winner set to face either Manchester United or Lyon in the semi-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between Athletic Club and Rangers will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Athletic Club vs Rangers kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage San Mames

The Europa League match between Athletic Club and Rangers will be played at San Mames Barria in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, April 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

While left-back Yuri Berchiche is ruled out with a calf strain, key attacker Inaki Williams will be expected to shake off a muscle problem.

In case Williams is not passed fit for the tie, his brother Nico could see his brother Nico start on the right side with Alex Berenguer on the opposite flank

Manager Ernesto Valverde could bring in Oihan Sancet in place of Unai Gomez in the number 10 role, while Gorka Guruzeta could be preferred over Maroan Sannadi up front.

Julen Agirrezabala is likely to replace Unai Simon as the Europa League goalkeeper, shielded by the back four of Oscar de Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Dani Vivian and Inigo Lekue.

Rangers team news

The Gers' interim Barry Ferguson will remain without Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo due to injury issues, while Robin Propper will be suspended following his sending off in the first leg.

Meanwhile, John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande are back from their bans, and the former should replace Propper alongside James Tavernier and Leon Balogun at the back.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland could be reinstated in between the sticks, with Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron in the middle, while Diomande and Vaclav Cernystart start in support of center-forward Cyriel Dessers.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ATH Last match RAN 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Rangers 0 - 0 Athletic Club 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links