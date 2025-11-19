This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Arsenal vs Real Madrid Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Arsenal and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, Arsenal Women are set to host Real Madrid Femenino at Meadow Park in the Women's Champions League.

The Gunners will be aiming to end their three-game winless streak across competitions, including the 3-2 European loss at Bayern Munich, while Las Blancas will be desperate to bounce back after their 4-0 Liga F humiliation at the hands of Barcelona in El Clasico.  

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Femenino online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Champions League match between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be available to watch live on Disney+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Femenino kick-off time

crest
Women's Champions League - Women's Champions League
Meadow Park

The Women's Champions League match between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be played at Meadow Park in Borehamwood, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, November 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women vs Real Madrid Femenino lineups

Arsenal WomenHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestRMA
14
D. van Domselaar
2
E. Fox
3
L. Wubben-Moy
7
S. Catley
11
K. McCabe
12
F. Maanum
8
M. Caldentey
32
K. Cooney-Cross
23
A. Russo
15
O. Smith
18
C. Kelly
1
M. Rodriguez
19
E. Navarro
23
M. Lakrar
12
Y. Ribeiro
14
M. Mendez
18
L. Caicedo
16
F. Angeldal
10
C. Weir
7
A. del Castillo
8
S. Daebritz
20
N. Feller

4-2-3-1

RMAAway team crest

ARS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Slegers

RMA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Quesada

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Arsenal Women team news

Manuela Zinsberger, Katie Reid, Leah Williamson and captain Kim Little are all sidelined by injuries.

Victoria Pelova will be pushing for a starting role after being named on the bench for the recent league draw with Tottenham.

Taylor Hinds and Olivia Smith would also aim for spots in the XI, having come on as half-time substitutes during the North London derby.

Real Madrid Femenino team news

The visitors will be without Merle Frohms, Antonia, Sandie Toletti and Signe Bruun.

Sara Holmgaard could be recalled to replace Yasmim at left-back, while Alba Redondo may also return to the side in attack.

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 2 matches

RMA

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

3

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Standings

Useful links

