Champions League
Emirates Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Arsenal vs PSG Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueArsenalParis Saint-GermainArsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Latest betting updates will play hosts to PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides will be looking to end their long wait for their maiden European title, after Mikel Arteta's side knocked out 15-time winners Real Madrid, while the Parisians ended Aston Villa's dream run in the quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Arsenal and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs PSG kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Arsenal and PSG will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

ArsenalHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPSG
22
D. Raya
12
J. Timber
15
J. Kiwior
49
M. Lewis-Skelly
2
W. Saliba
23
M. Merino
41
D. Rice
8
M. Oedegaard
11
G. Martinelli
19
L. Trossard
7
B. Saka
1
G. Donnarumma
5
Marquinhos
51
W. Pacho
25
N. Mendes
2
A. Hakimi
8
F. Ruiz
17
Vitinha
87
J. Neves
7
K. Kvaratskhelia
10
O. Dembele
14
D. Doue

4-3-3

PSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Arsenal team news

Thomas Partey will sit out the first leg after his milestone booking at the Bernabeu, and with Jorginho ruled out with a chest injury, Declan Rice may need to drop into a deeper role to accommodate Mikel Merino in the midfield.

Merino himself is doubtful with a knock, as is Ben White, but the duo are likely to be passed fit.

Meanwhile, it is unlikely that Riccardo Calafiori will be available for selection, with all of Gabriel Maghalaes, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Jorginho confined to the infirmary.

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique has a full-strength squad at his disposal for the Emirates trip.

In attack, Bradley Barcola could be handed a start ahead of Desire Doue, alongside Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Marquinhos and Willian Pacho will be partnered at the heart of defence, with Vitinha marshalling the midfield.

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 4 matches

PSG

2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
3/4

Standings

Useful links

