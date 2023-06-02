Where to watch & stream CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023

Where to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 on TV channels and streaming platforms in the US and UK...

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a major football tournament which covers the regions of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The 2023 tournament will be the 17th edition of the competition, and it will be held from June 24 to July 16, 2023, in the United States and Canada.

The defending champions of the tournament are the United States who defeated Mexico 1-0 in the 2021 final. Mexico, however, remain the most successful team in the competition, having won the Gold Cup a record eight times, followed by the United States with seven titles.

The 2023 Gold Cup will be a major test for the region's top teams and will also provide an opportunity for the region's lesser-known teams to gain exposure and experience.

The tournament will feature 16 teams, including the top 15 teams from CONCACAF's FIFA rankings, as well as invited guests and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar. The teams will be divided into four groups of four, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage.

With 16 CONCACAF nations set to take part in the 2023 edition of the Gold Cup, GOAL tells you where to watch and stream the tournament.

How to watch & stream CONCACAF Gold Cup games on TV & online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Region TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports Fox Sports, Concacaf GO UK Premier Sports Concacaf GO

Fans in the United States can catch live action from the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Fox Sports.

In the United Kingdom, the CONCACAF Gold Cup will be available on Premier Sports, with streaming on Concacaf GO.

Highlights of the Gold Cup 2023 games will be available to be streamed on the tournament's official YouTube channel and on Concacaf GO.

The 2023 Gold Cup will be a major test for the region's top teams. The tournament will also provide an opportunity for the region's lesser-known teams to gain exposure and experience.

Useful links

USMNT confirm B.J. Callaghan will take charge

USMNT stars set for summer transfers

More CONCACAF Gold Cup news