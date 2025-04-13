+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
Estadio Mendizorroza
Watch live on Premier Sports
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Alaves vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaReal MadridDeportivo AlavesDeportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid

How to watch La Liga match between Alaves and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

La Liga title contenders Real Madrid will take on relegation-threatened Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza on Sunday.

Los Blancos suffered a setback in the 1-2 loss against Valencia on the previous matchday, while Alaves are coming off a 1-0 win at Girona.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Alaves vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

LaLigaTVWatch here
Premier PlayerWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Alaves and Real Madrid will be available to watch live on La Liga TV and Premier Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Alaves vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Mendizorroza

La Liga match between Alaves and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on Sunday, April 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

Deportivo AlavesHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestRMA
13
J. Owono
5
A. Abqar
12
S. Mourino
3
M. Sanchez
14
N. Tenaglia
8
A. Blanco
21
C. Alena
24
J. Jordan
7
C. Vicente
15
C. Martin
17
K. Garcia
1
T. Courtois
14
A. Tchouameni
35
R. Asencio
20
F. Garcia
17
L. Vazquez
5
J. Bellingham
21
B. Diaz
7
Vinicius Junior
6
E. Camavinga
8
F. Valverde
9
K. Mbappe

4-2-3-1

RMAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Coudet

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Ancelotti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Alaves team news

Nahuel Tenaglia is back from a ban, but Jon Guridi, Antonio Sivera and Tomas Conechny will the tie on account of their own bans.

Jesus Owono will deputize for Sivera in between the sticks, while Carles Alena is in line to replace Guridi behind centre-forward for Kike Garcia.

Real Madrid team news

Andriy Lunin, Federico Valverde and Dani Ceballos are expected to return after recovering from their knocks, but Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao continue to nurse their respective injuries, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are doubtful to feature.

With the second-leg Champions League quarter-final game against Arsenal to look forward to, manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to offer rest to the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Form

ALA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALA

Last 5 matches

RMA

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

3

Goals scored

16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

