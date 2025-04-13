How to watch today's Alaves vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Alaves and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

La Liga title contenders Real Madrid will take on relegation-threatened Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza on Sunday.

Los Blancos suffered a setback in the 1-2 loss against Valencia on the previous matchday, while Alaves are coming off a 1-0 win at Girona.

How to watch Alaves vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Alaves and Real Madrid will be available to watch live on La Liga TV and Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Alaves vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mendizorroza

La Liga match between Alaves and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on Sunday, April 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Alaves team news

Nahuel Tenaglia is back from a ban, but Jon Guridi, Antonio Sivera and Tomas Conechny will the tie on account of their own bans.

Jesus Owono will deputize for Sivera in between the sticks, while Carles Alena is in line to replace Guridi behind centre-forward for Kike Garcia.

Real Madrid team news

Andriy Lunin, Federico Valverde and Dani Ceballos are expected to return after recovering from their knocks, but Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao continue to nurse their respective injuries, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are doubtful to feature.

With the second-leg Champions League quarter-final game against Arsenal to look forward to, manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to offer rest to the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

