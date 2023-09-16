When will Vitor Roque arrive at Barcelona? Deco gives update on Brazilian wonderkid's transfer

- Signed Brazilian teenager in July
- Financial regulations could prevent January arrival
- Brought in Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix to round out transfer window
WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona agreed a €35 million (£30m/$38.4m) deal for the Athletico Paranaense striker in July, negotiating a January 2024 arrival for the highly-rated prospect. However, financial fair play regulations might see them settle for a later date.
WHAT THEY SAID: "We want to be optimistic, but we are working and we will see. His arrival (in January) will depend on some things: Fair Play, a LaLiga regulation that we have to comply with," Deco, Barcelona's newly-minted director of football, said. "If we comply and reach January with the peace of mind of being able to bring him, surely we'll do it."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca secured Roque's signature after a lengthy saga that saw Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG all chase his services. The fee could rise as high as €71m (£60m/$77m) if all add-ons are met.
WHAT NEXT? Barcelona open their Champions League campaign with a clash against Antwerp on Tuesday.