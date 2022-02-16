When did Manchester United last win a trophy?
Manchester United are one of the most decorated teams in English football, with a reputation as one of the biggest clubs in the world. However, ever since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, silverware has been hard to come by.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went close to securing a trophy in 2021, but his Red Devils side ultimately lost out to Villarreal in the Europa League final and the club legend departed his post without securing any honours.
So when exactly was the last time Manchester United hoisted a trophy overhead? GOAL brings you everything you need to know - date, who was on the team, manager and more.
Manchester United last won a trophy in May 2017, when they lifted the Europa League.
Then managed by Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils defeated Ajax in the final of the UEFA competition, winning the game 2-0, with goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan sealing silverware. It was the first time they had won the competition in the club's history.
Winning the Europa League granted the club a route into the following season's Champions League, something which would otherwise have eluded them after they finished sixth in the Premier League that year.
United also won the Carabao Cup that season, beating Southampton 3-2 in the final at Wembley in February 2017. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in a man-of-the-match performance, with Jesse Lingard getting in on the act too. They had also won the 2016 Community Shield, allowing fans to boast of a silverware 'treble' in 2016-17.
Who was in the Manchester United team when they last won a trophy?
The Manchester United squad in the 2016-17 season, when they last won a trophy, featured legendary players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney. Bastian Schweinsteiger was also on the books before he left for Chicago Fire in March 2017.
It was Paul Pogba's return season, after he completed a big-money transfer from Juventus, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined from Borussia Dortmund. Memphis Depay began the season on United's books but departed in January 2017, leaving for Lyon.
You can see the full Manchester United 2016-17 squad in the table below.
No.
Pos.
Player.
Apps
Goals
1
GK
David de Gea
45
0
3
DF
Eric Bailly
37 (1)
0
4
DF
Phil Jones
25 (1)
0
5
DF
Marcos Rojo
35 (6)
1
6
MF
Paul Pogba
49 (2)
9
8
MF
Juan Mata
32 (9)
10
9
FW
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
41 (4)
28
10
FW
Wayne Rooney
25 (14)
8
11
FW
Anthony Martial
28 (14)
8
12
DF
Chris Smalling
29 (7)
2
14
MF
Jesse Lingard
28 (14)
5
16
MF
Michael Carrick
30 (8)
1
17
DF
Daley Blind
35 (5)
1
18
DF
Ashley Young
15 (8)
0
19
FW
Marcus Rashford
30 (23)
11
20
GK
Sergio Romero
18
0
21
MF
Ander Herrera
44 (6)
2
22
MF
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
29 (11)
11
23
DF
Luke Shaw
17 (2)
0
24
DF
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
4 (7)
0
25
DF
Antonio Valencia
41 (2)
1
27
MF
Marouane Fellaini
28 (19)
4
36
DF
Matteo Darmian
26 (3)
0
When did Manchester United last win the Premier League?
Manchester United last won the Premier League in 2012-13, in a campaign which saw them finish a remarkable 11 points clear of rivals Manchester City.
That Premier League triumph would also be the last of Sir Alex Ferguson's career as he finally brought the curtain down on his time as manager of the vaunted club.
Players such as Rooney, Robin van Persie and Javier Hernandez were key to the Red Devils' success that season, with crucial input also given by the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, as well as midfield maestro Michael Carrick.