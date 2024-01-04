This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Shreyas Rai
FA Cup Trophy 2021(C)Getty Images
Everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth round draw in the 2023-24 campaign.

The 2023-24 FA Cup is heading towards its final stages with every team fighting for a spot in the last 32 of the tournament.

With some jaw-dropping clashes like Arsenal vs Liverpool and Tottenham vs Burnley scheduled to take place, viewers are in for a treat.

Here, GOAL takes a look at when the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw will take place, how to watch it and which teams are in the mix for a spot.

When is the 2023-24 FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

What: FA Cup Fourth Round Draw
Date:January 8, 2024
Time:7:50 pm GMT / 2:50 pm ET / 11:50 am PT
TV Channel:ITV Coverage

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will be held on January 8, during the ITV coverage of the clash between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United.

Which teams are in the 2023-24 FA Cup Fourth Round Draw and what are their ball numbers?

32 teams will participate in the FA Cup Fourth Round with all teams vying to reach the final stage and get their hands on the illustrious piece of silverware.

Here are the FA Cup fourth round draw ball numbers:

  1. Preston North End
  2. Brighton & Hove Albion
  3. Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion
  4. Manchester City or Chelsea
  5. Stockport Country or Walsall
  6. Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley
  7. Tottenham Hotspur
  8. Derby County or Barnsley
  9. Cardiff City or Leeds United
  10. West Ham United
  11. Burnley
  12. Wrexham
  13. Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers
  14. Aston Villa or Stevenage
  15. Luton Town or Wigan Athletic
  16. Oxford United or Arsenal
  17. Fleetwood Town
  18. Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers
  19. Grimsby Town
  20. Blackpool
  21. Leicester City
  22. Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City
  23. Bristol City or Swansea City
  24. Hartlepool United or Stoke City
  25. Fulham
  26. Southampton
  27. Sheffield United
  28. Sunderland
  29. Sheffield Wednesday
  30. Manchester United
  31. Reading
  32. Ipswich Town

Where to watch the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The draw will be available to watch as a part of ITV's coverage of the FA Cup third round clash between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic.

Fans in the UK can tune into ITV1 and the draw can be live streamed on ITVX. Viewers can also stream the draw on ITVX and BBC iPlayer apps.

In the USA, viewers can watch the draw on ESPN with live stream available on ESPN+.

When does the FA Cup fourth round start?

The FA Cup fourth round clashes are set to kick-off in the weekend of January 27 and January 28 with the third round results and the subsequent draw deciding the participants.

