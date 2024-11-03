When is the FA Cup second round draw? Date, time, ball numbers & where to watch live

Everything you need to know about the upcoming draw for the second round of the FA Cup.

The 2024-25 FA Cup 'proper' has kicked off and we are nearly into the second round already, with the first round drawing to a conclusion.

Traditional 'big guns' await in the third round, so there will be a keen interest in what ties are in store in the second round.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details about the upcoming FA Cup second-round draw.

When is the FA Cup second-round draw?

Date: November 3, 2024 Time: 7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET Stream: BBC iPlayer (BBC Two)

The second round draw for the 2024-25 FA Cup will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2024. It will take place at approximately 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET).

How to watch the FA Cup second round draw - TV channel & live stream

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will take place during BBC Two's FA Cup highlight show, which can also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

Kelly Somers will host the draw ceremony, with assistance from former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey and ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman.

FA Cup games are broadcast live on BBC and ITV in the UK, with ESPN and ESPN+ showing games in the United States.

Which teams are in the FA Cup second-round draw?

A total of 40 teams will compete in the second round of the FA Cup. Only the winners from the first round are involved, with no new teams entering at this stage of the competition. To help you follow the draw as it happens, you can see the ball numbers below.

FA Cup second-round ball numbers:

Ball number Team 1 Cheltenham Town 2 Doncaster Rovers 3 Morecambe 4 Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient 5 Exeter City 6 Wigan Athletic 7 Tamworth 8 Brackley Town 9 Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town 10 Wycombe Wanderers 11 Bradford City 12 Gainsborough Trinity 13 Burton Albion 14 Oldham Athletic 15 Bromley 16 Walsall 17 Wealdstone 18 Bristol Rovers 19 MK Dons or Wimbledon 20 Solihull Moors 21 Stockport County 22 Reading 23 Stevenage 24 Kettering Town 25 Accrington Stanley 26 Swindon Town 27 Salford City 28 Dagenham & Redbridge 29 Barnsley 30 Chesham United or Lincoln City 31 Chesterfield 32 Charlton Athletic 33 Notts County 34 Crawley Town 35 Harrogate Town or Wrexham 36 Cambridge United 37 Blackpool 38 Harborough Town 39 Sutton United or Birmingham City 40 Peterborough United

When will the FA Cup second-round matches be played?

The 2024-25 FA Cup second-round fixtures will take place between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2, which is the beginning of a busy festive period for many clubs.

The late November/early December date means teams will have roughly four weeks to prepare for their opponents once the draw is made.