When is the Europa League 2021-22 final? Date, kick-off time, tickets, teams & how to watch

The Europa League has taken on greater significance for many teams ever since winning the competition began to offer a route into the Champions League.

This season's edition is approaching a conclusion and the finalists will soon be locked in, so when is the final?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including date, kick-off time, ticket information and how to watch it on TV.

When is the Europa League 2021-22 final?

Game Date Kick-off time Europa League final May 18, 2022 8pm BST (3pm ET)

The Europa League 2021-22 final will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

It is set to kick off at 8pm BST (3pm ET).

Which teams are in the Europa League 2021-22 final?

The 2021-22 Europa League final will see West Ham or Eintracht Frankfurt play against Rangers or RB Leipzig.

There is, therefore, a potential for an all-British or all-German showdown in the decider. Teams will be confirmed following the conclusion of the second legs of the semi-final games on May 5.

Europa League final live stream & how to watch on TV

In the United Kingdom, the Europa League final will be available to stream live on the BT Sport app and it can be watched live on TV on the BT Sport network.

In the United States, the Europa League final will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and TUDN.

Europa League final tickets, prices & how to buy

Tickets for the 2022 Europa League final went on sale via UEFA's official website on April 20, with sales running until April 28.

The prices of the tickets range from €40 to €150 - you can see the price breakdown below.

Category Price 1 €150 2 €100 3 €65 4 €40

Those UEFA website ticket sales, with 13,000 tickets available, were geared towards the general public, with the remaining 20,000 tickets being sold to fans through the two clubs which reach the final.

Each finalist will receive an allocation of 10,000 tickets for the final.

Where is the Europa League final being played?

The Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in the Spanish city of Seville is the venue for the 2022 Europa League final.

Home of La Liga outfit Sevilla, the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan has a capacity of 42,700 seats. It will be reduced to 40,000 for the 2022 Europa League final.

It is named after a former Sevilla club president and previously hosted a European Cup final in 1986, when Steaua Bucharest defeated Barcelona.