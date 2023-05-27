Borussia Dortmund are one of the most popular clubs in Germany but when did they last win the Bundesliga?

Dortmund are one of the most decorated clubs in German football history but it has been some time since they last lifted the Bundesliga title.

The club have gone through a number of managers and elite players during their time away from the top of the table, but they have done it before.

When was the last time the league trophy ended up residing at Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season? Goal brings you all the details about their most recent triumph.

When did Borussia Dortmund last win the Bundesliga?

Getty Images

The 2011-12 season was the last time Borussia Dortmund won the Bundesliga.

Managed by Jurgen Klopp, the club finished eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich, as they lost just three games all season.

Amazingly, the club managed to go unbeaten from matchday seven onwards, having failed to win four of their opening six games.

They beat Bayern Munich home and away, winning 1-0 in both games.

In total, Dortmund won 25, drew six, and lost just three of their games.

Robert Lewandowski was their top scorer, scoring 22 times in the top-flight and 30 times in all competitions.

How did Dortmund do in other competitions that season?

Dortmund finished runners-up in the DFL SuperCup, won the DFB-Pokal and were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages.

Still, the ultimate triumph was winning the Bundesliga title.