'What the f*ck is Rest of World?' - Wrexham owner Reynolds pokes fun at FIFA 22 inclusion

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have confirmed that the club will be playable within FIFA 22, announcing the National League outfit's inclusion as the centrepiece of a partnership with developer EA Sports.

The Hollywood duo, who made waves last year when they announced a shock bid to take over Wrexham, unveiled the deal to include the club in October's game, in the latest part of their major makeover at the Racecourse Ground.

The two took to social media to confirm the partnership, which will see the Welsh team become the only English football pyramid club from outside the English Football League to be included, with a humourous video poking fun at the club's relative obscurity.

What has been said?

"Our first full season as Wrexham owners has begun, yet many people still don't know where Wales is," the duo stated in a pre-recorded video. "Many people think that Wales is in England. It is not!

"It is in a region known as Rest of World - an important geographic area known for its random assortment of cultures, climates and football clubs.

"If you're planning on visiting Rest of World, please consider visiting Wrexham," the two conclude, before Reynolds is heard to mutter: "What the f*ck is Rest of World?!"

This is a statement from the press office of Wrexham AFC regarding #FIFA22



"We're in the game".



Ends.@EASPORTSFIFA



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/88tYTs2lkX — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) September 12, 2021

Why are Wrexham in FIFA 22?

The inclusion of a team from the fifth tier of English football is a bemusing one, but less unexpected when given the meteoric rise in stock brought on by Reynolds and McElhenney's buyout.

The Deadpool star and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stalwart have already tapped TikTok as the club's main shirt sponsors on a two-year deal, and have continued to promote them through their own endeavours.

It has seen Wrexham's popularity spike around the globe - and the news they will be included in the next iteration of FIFA will only continue to see their profile grow.

The bigger picture

Reynolds and McElhenney's efforts already look to be paying dividends where it matters for fans - on the pitch - with Phil Parkinson's side unbeaten across their first five league games of the 2021-22 campaign.

They lie fifth in the National League, firmly among the playoff places, and will hope to continue their rich vein of form throughout the campaign as they angle for promotion to League Two.

Having secured victory over Woking on Saturday, they next travel to Grimsby Town on Tuesday, knowing that victory would lift them above their rivals in the table.

