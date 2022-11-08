What was Robert Lewandowski thinking?! Barcelona striker red-carded for flying elbow against Osasuna
- Handed yellow card in 11th minute
- Sent off in 31st minute
- Third red card of career
WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski's early challenge on Ignacio Vidal earned him his first yellow card before his needless, elbow-first barge of David Garcia ended his night.
WHY WAS HE SENT OFF? There really wasn't an argument for him to remain on the pitch, as it was a clear elbow from the Polish striker. There may have even been a look at Garcia before the collision.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona were trying to take advantage of Real Madrid's defeat on Monday night, but facing a 1-0 deficit to Osasuna at half time, they had an uphill battle. However, Xavi's men dug in and scored twice in the second half to win 2-1.
THE VERDICT:
Man Utd fans with a cunning plan!
Just seen the Lewandowski red card and I must say that i’m extremely appalled, it will only be fair to not only ban him from La Liga games but the next two European games he has coming up. Disgusting behavior— Trey (@UTDTrey) November 8, 2022
Even his own supporters could not defend the elbow.
Can't complain, Lewandowski had absolutely no intention of playing the ball there. https://t.co/iI3eFZ12hl— sm (@TacticoModerno) November 8, 2022
WHAT NEXT? Lewandowski is now set to miss the derby against Espanyol on December 31, though he could have his suspension extended if the second offence is upgraded to violent conduct.
