What is Ajax's worst Eredivisie season? Examining Dutch giants' historic low points

Ajax have had plenty of high and low moments over the years and GOAL examines their worst seasons in Eredivisie history.

Ajax are one of the most successful clubs in Dutch football history, having won the Eredivisie a record 36 times. However, even the most successful clubs experience low points from time to time, and Ajax are no exception. Their disastrous start has resulted in the sacking of manager Maurice Steijn.

In this article, GOAL will examine Ajax's worst Eredivisie seasons in their history and how they fared in each of those seasons.

What is Ajax's worst Eredivisie season?

As of November 1, 2023, Ajax are bottom of the Eredivisie table, having won just one of their opening eight games. This is the club's worst start to a season in Eredivisie history.

Ajax's Worst Eredivisie Seasons Finish Games played Total points 1964-65 13th 30 26 1998-99 6th 34 57 1963-64 5th 30 34 1961-62 5th 34 39 1999-00 5th 34 61

Ajax's previous worst start to a season came in 1964-65 when they won four points from their first five games. However, their current start to the 2023-24 season is even worse, with just five points from eight games.

While the 2023-24 season could end up becoming Ajax's worst Eredivisie season in history, there have been other low points. For example, in the 1965-66 season, Ajax finished the Eredivisie in 13th place, their lowest finish in club history.

The 2023-24 season has been a disaster for Ajax so far, with the club bottom of the Eredivisie table. Ajax went eight games in all competitions without a win and that was their longest such run in 69 years.

However, Ajax is a club with a rich history and a strong winning culture, and they will be determined to bounce back from this setback.

