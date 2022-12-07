'What a player!' - Bellingham is on PSG's transfer's radar, admits club president
- Al-Khelaifi showers praise on Bellingham
- Might pursue the Dortmund player next summer
- Liverpool and Real Madrid also keen to get him
WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old has been in sensational form for England at the 2022 World Cup, scoring once while also providing two assists in his first four matches. Bellingham's stock in the transfer market has been rising as a result, and he looks destined to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer. PSG chief Al-Khelaifi has been hugely impressed by his displays in Qatar and has revealed that he is on the Ligue 1 club's transfer radar.
WHAT THEY SAID: ''Amazing and you see his first World Cup - calm and relaxed and confident. Everyone wants him. I'm not going to hide it. But I respect he's in his club and, respect if we want to talk to him, we talk to the club first," he stated to Sky Sports news.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool and Real Madrid are also reportedly in the hunt to sign Bellingham. The talented midfielder is, however, still under contract at Dortmund until 2025.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The teenager will be in action again when England take on France in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.
