'God awful!' - Weston McKennie reveals his biggest problem with Leeds as he pines for some Texas sun

Weston McKennie has admitted he has not been impressed with the 'god awful' English weather since his move to Leeds in January.

McKennie unimpressed with English weather

US midfielder not used to freezing conditions

Jokes he wants to see sunlight for 10 minutes a day

WHAT HAPPENED? USMNT star McKennie swapped Turin for Leeds in January, and the midfielder has admitted he is not a fan of the English weather. Much of the country has seen cold temperatures and even snow in the past seven days, and the American has admitted he just wants to see some sun!

WHAT HE SAID? "It’s [English football] a faster pace, it’s more physical, it’s a bit less technical than Italy, but those are the same things I’ve noticed that are different, and the weather, the weather is god awful,” McKennie said on the Indirect Podcast.

“I’m a Texas boy who has been living in Italy for a while with good weather, but here I’m begging to see sunlight for just 10 minutes per day.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie hasn't quite had the impact he would have hoped for in Yorkshire, with Leeds winning just one of the six league games he's been involved in since his loan move.

IN A PHOTO: McKennie is not a fan of the English weather, here he is trying his best to stay warm on the bench!

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE & LEEDS? Javi Garcia's team have the tough task of facing an inform Brighton away on Saturday, but a positive result could spur on their bid for Premier League survival.