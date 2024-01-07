How to watch the FA Cup match between West Ham United and Bristol City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham United will be aiming to carry their recent good form into the FA Cup when they welcome Bristol City to the London Stadium for a third round tie on Sunday.

The Hammers are coming off a 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday. They were helped by the Seagulls' profligate finishing on a few occasions but were typically steady at the back, repelling multiple Seagull attacks.

David Moyes' side have strung together a very solid run of results, with just one defeat in six games in all competitions, claiming four wins in that run.

They will fancy themselves progressing to the next round against a Championship side in Bristol City, who are coming off a narrow 1-0 defeat against Millwall in the league on New Year’s Day.

The Robins are just inside the top half of the Championship table, and are only a handful of points outside the top six in an ultra-competitive playoff race in the second-tier.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham United vs Bristol City kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 2pm GMT Venue: London Stadium

West Ham will welcome Bristol City to the London Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch West Ham United vs Bristol City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to stream online or watch on television in the UK but viewers can get live updates about the FA Cup tie on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

West Ham United team news

The Hammers will miss the services of Lucas Paqueta (knee), Michail Antonio (knee), Kurt Zouma (knee) and Vladimir Coufal (illness) due to their respective injuries with their conditions tipped to be checked before kick-off.

Former PSG defender Thilo Kehrer has returned to Ligue 1 on a loan spell with Monaco while West Ham will also be without Mohamed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd who are representing their respective nations in the AFCON 2023.

West Ham United possible XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coventry, Soucek; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Cornet; Ings

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang

Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Fornals, Downes, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Bristol City team news

Bristol City don't have any international absentees but the visitors can not call upon Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith with the duo nursing hamstring issues. Sykes picked his knock against Millwall on Monday sidelining him for various weeks.

The Robins will also be without Rob Atkinson and Ayman Benarous who are healing from injuries and Ross McCrorie who is vying to get back to full fitness after a bacterial problem.

Bristol City possible XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Dickie, Vyner, Pring; James, Williams; Weimann, Knight, Bell; Conway

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wiles-Richards, Thomas, O’Leary, Bajic

Defenders: Pring, Tanner, Roberts, Naismith, Atkinson, Dickie, McCrorie, Gardner-Hickman, Vyner Midfielders: King, Benarous, Knight, Williams, Sykes, James Forwards: Weimann, Mehmeti, Cornick, Wells, Bell, Conway

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

