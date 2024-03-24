West Ham United Women vs Chelsea FC Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between West Ham United Women and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of earning a 3-0 first-leg lead in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final tie with Ajax in midweek in Amsterdam, Chelsea return to WSL action with a trip to Chigwell Construction Stadium to face West Ham United on Sunday.

The Blues, who lead the way in the WSL thanks to a better goal difference than Man City, remain in the hunt for multiple trophies this season and will look to grab a sixth straight victory in all competitions here.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are currently languishing in 11th position in the WSL table and will be hoping to produce an upset to snap their three-game winless league run.

West Ham United Women vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

The Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Chelsea will be played at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 24, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch West Ham United Women vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

West Ham United Women team news

West Ham will have to make do without the services of midfielders Abbey-Leigh Stringer and Kristie Mewis due to their respective injury issues.

Republic of Ireland international Jess Ziu could return to the starting XI after being dropped to the bench for the defeat to Liverpool.

West Ham United Women possible XI: Arnold; Cissoko, Tysiak, Zadorsky; Shimizu, Hayashi, Gorry, Smith; Snerle, Asseyi; Ueki

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Walsh Defenders: Shimizu, Zadorsky, Smith, Tysiak, Cissoko, Denton, Stapleton, Cooke, Cruickshank, Baunach, Rafferty, Barker, Smith Midfielders: Mewis, Gorry, Hayashi, Brynjarsdóttir, Snerle, Ziu, Filis, Cairns, Bergman-Lundin, Stringer, Kiszkis, Beaufort, Flannery, Moore, O'Hanlon, Nicholls, Walsh Forwards: Asseyi, Ueki, Atkinson, Harries, Hennessy, Dunbar-Bonnie

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea's extensive injury list features the defensive trio of Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen and Maren Mjelde. Attackers Mia Fishel and Sam Kerr are also sidelined, while Nathalie Bjorn and Mayra Ramirez will be game-time decisions.

Head coach Emma Hayes has deployed the same side for the previous two matches, so she could be tempted to rotate her side, with Ashley Lawrence, Jelena Cankovic, Sophie Ingle, and Aggie Beever-Jones all vying to start.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Ingle; James, Cankovic, Reiten; Beever-Jones

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Nouwen, Bright, Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Cuthbert, Cankovic Forwards: Fishel, James, Kirby, Rytting Kaneryd, Kerr, Beever-Jones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/01/24 Chelsea FC Women 3-1 West Ham Women FA Cup, Women 14/10/23 Chelsea FC Women 2-0 West Ham Women The FA Women's Super League 18/05/23 West Ham Women 0-4 Chelsea FC Women The FA Women's Super League 10/02/23 West Ham Women 0-7 Chelsea FC Women FA Women's League Cup 28/09/22 Chelsea FC Women 3-1 West Ham Women The FA Women's Super League

