West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between West Ham United Women and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham United welcome title-chasing Arsenal to Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham on Sunday in the Women's Super League (WSL).

Following a nine-game league losing streak, West Ham were tied on five points with rock-bottom Bristol City heading into last Sunday's relegation six-pointer. As it turned out, the Hammers enjoyed a 2-1 victory over the Robins thanks to goals from Honoka Hayashi and Viviane Asseyi.

The Gunners, meanwhile, currently sit third of the WSL table with 28 points to their name, just three points off leaders Chelsea, and will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form after winning each of their last four games across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm GMT Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

The WSL match between West Ham United Women and Arsenal will be played at Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

West Ham United Women team news

West Ham boss Rehanne Skinner has revealed that Abbey-Leigh Stringer is set to miss the rest of the season after picking up an ankle injury.

Following their important 2-1 victory against Bristol City last weekend, Skinner may be tempted to field an unchanged squad for Sunday's game.

Marika Bergman Lundin, who joined from Swedish club BK Hacken on the final day of the transfer window, could make an appearance off the bench.

West Ham United Women possible XI: Arnold; Shimizu, Tysiak, Zadorsky, Smith; Hayashi, Gorry, Ziu; Harries, Asseyi, Ueki

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Walsh, O'Hanlon Defenders: Smith, Shimizu, Tysiak, Denton, Cooke, Cissoko, Stapleton Midfielders: Stringer, Snerle, Brynjarsdottir, Ziu, Filis, Hayashi, Walsh, Flannery Forwards: Evans, Ueki, Atkinson, Harries, Asseyi, Ademiluyi

Arsenal Women team news

Jen Beattie has completed a move to expansion NWSL side Bay Football Club in the United States so she will be unavailable here.

Laura Wienroither, Lina Hurtig, and Teyah Goldie will be absent due to injuries. However, ex-France goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi is set to join the team after signing on a Bosman transfer.

Caitlin Foord will line up on the left side against the Hammers, looking to score for the fourth time in all competitions.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Pelova, Walti; Mead, Miedema, Foord; Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D’Angelo, Williams Defenders: Fox, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Maanum, Walti, McCabe, Pelova, Cooney-Cross, Lia Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 26/11/23 Arsenal Women 3-0 West Ham Women The FA Women's Super League 06/02/23 West Ham Women 0-0 Arsenal Women The FA Women's Super League 31/10/22 Arsenal Women 3-1 West Ham Women The FA Women's Super League 08/05/22 West Ham Women 0-2 Arsenal Women The FA Women's Super League 08/11/21 Arsenal Women 4-0 West Ham Women The FA Women's Super League

