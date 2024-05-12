West Brom vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship play-off semi-final

West Bromwich Albion and Southampton will resume their promotion bid on Sunday afternoon when they meet in the first leg of the Championship playoff semi-finals.
The Saints wrapped up the regular season in fourth place, the Baggies in fifth, albeit Russell Martin's side finished 12 points above West Brom. But that's the charm of the play-offs; both teams will start on equal footing as they try to make it to the final at Wembley.
West Bromwich vs Southampton kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, May 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:15 pm BST
|Venue:
|The Hawthorns
The Championship Playoff Semi-final first leg between West Brom and Bristol City will be played at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, West Midlands, England.
It will kick off at 2:15 pm BST on Sunday, May 12, 2024 in the UK.
How to watch West Bromwich vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
West Bromwich team news
The Baggies have two injury absentees, with Jayson Molumby and Daryl Dike out for the long term. Jed Wallace could come back into the team on the right and John Swift is expected to remain among the substitutes.
West Bromwich Albion possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Wallace, Diangana, Johnston; Thomas-Asante
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Griffiths, Palmer, Cann
|Defenders:
|Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly
|Midfielders:
|Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips
|Forwards:
|Maja, Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm
Southampton team news
The Saints will have to make do without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. Juan Larios and Stuart Armstrong are also sidelined with injuries. Striker Che Adams is questionable, while Ross Stewart is finally fully fit.
Adam Armstrong finished the season with 21 goals and 13 assists, finishing second in the Championship goal-scoring charts behind Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics.
Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, Aribo; Armstrong, Adams
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley
|Defenders:
|Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree
|Midfielders:
|Charles, Downes, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Brooks, Amo-Ameyaw
|Forwards:
|Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara, Stewart
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/02/24
|West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Southampton
|Championship
|11/11/23
|Southampton 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
|Championship
|12/04/21
|West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Southampton
|Premier League
|04/10/20
|Southampton 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
|Premier League
|17/02/18
|West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Southampton
|FA Cup