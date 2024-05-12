West Brom vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship play-off semi-final

How to watch the Championship match between West Bromwich and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Bromwich Albion and Southampton will resume their promotion bid on Sunday afternoon when they meet in the first leg of the Championship playoff semi-finals.

The Saints wrapped up the regular season in fourth place, the Baggies in fifth, albeit Russell Martin's side finished 12 points above West Brom. But that's the charm of the play-offs; both teams will start on equal footing as they try to make it to the final at Wembley.



West Bromwich vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:15 pm BST Venue: The Hawthorns

The Championship Playoff Semi-final first leg between West Brom and Bristol City will be played at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, West Midlands, England.

It will kick off at 2:15 pm BST on Sunday, May 12, 2024 in the UK.

How to watch West Bromwich vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Bromwich team news

The Baggies have two injury absentees, with Jayson Molumby and Daryl Dike out for the long term. Jed Wallace could come back into the team on the right and John Swift is expected to remain among the substitutes.

West Bromwich Albion possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Wallace, Diangana, Johnston; Thomas-Asante

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Southampton team news

The Saints will have to make do without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. Juan Larios and Stuart Armstrong are also sidelined with injuries. Striker Che Adams is questionable, while Ross Stewart is finally fully fit.

Adam Armstrong finished the season with 21 goals and 13 assists, finishing second in the Championship goal-scoring charts behind Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, Aribo; Armstrong, Adams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Downes, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Brooks, Amo-Ameyaw Forwards: Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara, Stewart

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/02/24 West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Southampton Championship 11/11/23 Southampton 2-1 West Bromwich Albion Championship 12/04/21 West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Southampton Premier League 04/10/20 Southampton 2-0 West Bromwich Albion Premier League 17/02/18 West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Southampton FA Cup

