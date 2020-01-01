‘Werner is Michael Owen-like & a danger player’ – £54m Chelsea move makes sense to Cascarino

The ex-Blues striker believes the Germany international will prove to be a good fit at Stamford Bridge after deciding not to wait on a Liverpool move

are getting a “Michael Owen-like” frontman in Timo Werner, says Tony Cascarino, with the international expected to be a “real danger player” for the Blues.

Those at Stamford Bridge have agreed to trigger the £54 million (€60m/$68m) release clause that will free the 24-year-old striker from his contract at .

No deal has been completed as yet, but there is a belief in west London that a top target will be acquired.

It had appeared as though Werner was destined to head for if a big-money move was to be made in the next transfer window.

Fierce competition for places at Anfield and reluctance from Jurgen Klopp to splash the cash has, however, led the prolific presence towards an alternative Premier League destination.

Cascarino believes Frank Lampard has got himself quite the coup, with there similarities to be drawn between Werner’s game and that of an ex- international who once starred for Liverpool and landed the 2001 Ballon d’Or.

“He predominantly likes to play on the left, but he’s quite versatile,” Cascarino told talkSPORT of Werner.

“His outstanding feature is his pace; his pace over 10 yards is extraordinary, lightning quick… Michael Owen-like.

“He tries to get on the back of defenders all the time and comes in off the left to try and get the goals in.

“He gets a lot of one-on-ones and he’s a real handful.

“But there is a lot of improvement to be made; I don’t think he’s the most technically gifted. When I’ve watched him I’ve always thought his touch is a bit off for someone who has so many goals.

“But there is a real danger player in there, and I think Lampard wants goals from more areas in his team.”

Cascarino added on Werner edging away from long-standing links to Liverpool: “Most players want to be guaranteed a starting place and Timo Werner probably got that guarantee from Frank Lampard where he is going to play, and he’s going to play a lot of games.

“I think that’s very important for Werner because I’m not sure he’d get in front of [Sadio] Mane, [Mohamed] Salah or [Roberto] Firmino [at Liverpool].

“We don’t know if one of those will be sold, but obviously Klopp wouldn’t want that to happen; he’d want to keep all three.

“And I think it’s a case he’d have to fight for a place just to get in that team.”