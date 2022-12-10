'Messi was rude to me' - Weghorst gives his side of heated exchange after Argentina dump the Netherlands out of the World Cup

Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst has given his side of the heated post-match exchange between himself and Lionel Messi.

Heated affair in World Cup quarters

Players clashed after Argentina won

Weghorst and Messi exchanged words

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands' defeat to Argentina was feisty at best with a record 18 yellow cards being shown. There were a number of flashpoints, most notably during the second-half when Leandro Paredes smashed the ball into the Dutch dugout. Players clashed at full-time, after penalties and even in the tunnel with Messi having some choice words for the big striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Gol soon after the altercation, the striker explained his version of events: “I went to shake his hand after the game. He has not accepted it and has said something rude to me, but I do not understand Spanish very well. I'm very disappointed"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Emotions were clearly running high for the Netherlands and Weghorst himself, having experienced the jubilation of netting a 101st-minute equaliser only to be knocked out via the lottery of a penalty shootout soon after.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images/Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? His World Cup campaign is over and he'll be wanting to put the disappointment of a quarter-final exit behind him as he returns to domestic action with Besiktas later this month.