Watford rehire Sanchez Flores after Javi Gracia leaves four games into Premier League season

The Spaniard is now out of work after picking up just one point out of a possible 12 at the start of the new campaign, with his compatriot taking over

Quique Sanchez Flores has been unveiled as the new boss after the Hornets confirmed the departure of manager Javi Gracia on Saturday with just four games played of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Gracia had endured a torrid start to the current campaign, having guided Watford to a respectable 11th in 2018-19.

The Hornets have picked up just a solitary point so far, a 1-1 draw against Newcastle after suffering consecutive defeats at the hands of , and West Ham.

And with the club sitting rock-bottom of the league, they have decided to make Gracia the first managerial casualty of the season in 's top flight.

"Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Javi Gracia," the club signalled on their official website .



"Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury said: “Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements.”



"Javi Gracia’s staff will also be leaving the club, ahead of the imminent appointment of a new coaching team.



"Everyone at the Hornets wishes Javi and his staff all the very best for the future, and they will always be welcome visitors in the future at Vicarage Road."

Just minutes after announcing Gracia's exit, Watford released a fresh statement confirming the return of his compatriot.

"Watford FC announces the appointment of Quique Sánchez Flores as the club’s new Head Coach," the club stated.



"The 54-year-old returns to Vicarage Road, having guided Watford to a comfortable mid-table finish during the 2015/16 campaign – the club’s first season back in the Premier League."

With club football currently on hiatus due to the international break, Watford now have one week to start work under Gracia's successor before resuming Premier League activity.

Their next match is a daunting clash with at Vicarage Road, on September 15.