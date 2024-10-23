How to watch today's Young Boys vs Inter Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between BSC Young Boys and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Young Boys are set to clash with Italian powerhouses Inter Milan at Stadion Wankdorf in the Champions League Group Stage on Wednesday.

After a commendable opening-day draw against Man City last month, Inter claimed their first Champions League victory of the season with a convincing 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade at San Siro two weeks later.

As Young Boys gear up for their inaugural competitive encounter with Inter, they undoubtedly face the challenge with some trepidation. This season's performances suggest that even with the advantage of playing at home, they may struggle to contain their Italian rivals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch BSC Young Boys vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between BSC Young Boys and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

BSC Young Boys vs Inter kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Wankdorfstadion

The UEFA Champions League match between BSC Young Boys vs Inter will be played at Wankdorfstadion in Bern, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Wednesday, October 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

BSC Young Boys team news

The hosts boast several attacking talents, but Joel Monteiro has emerged as their most prolific player this season, having joined Cedric Itten on the scoresheet in their match against Luzern.

Interim manager Joel Magnin made six changes to the starting XI compared to YB's previous loss in Basel just before the international break, and further adjustments could be anticipated for the clash against Inter.

Saidy Janko (muscular), Patric Pfeiffer (knee), and Tanguy Zoukrou (hip) will all be unavailable for Wednesday's encounter due to injuries.

Young Boys possible XI: Van Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Benito, Hadjam; Niasse, Lakomy; Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley; Itten.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bajrami, Von Ballmoos, Keller, Marzino Defenders: Hadjam, Zoukrou, Husic, Camara, Benito, Athekame, Blum, Crnovrsanin Midfielders: Ugrinic, Lakomy, Imeri, Colley, Chaiwa, Niasse, Lauper, Males, Monteiro Forwards: Itten, Elia, Virginius, Conte, Ganvoula

Inter team news

The visitors may be facing the repercussions of their victory, as both Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi were substituted due to suspected muscular injuries.

With Calhanoglu likely sidelined for the trip to Switzerland, coach Simone Inzaghi will be hoping that fellow midfielders Kristjan Asllani and Piotr Zielinski can recover in time, especially with the upcoming Derby d'Italia against Juventus on the horizon.

Inzaghi has recently rotated his attacking options, so either Mehdi Taremi or Marko Arnautovic may step into the starting lineup. However, in-form striker Marcus Thuram and captain Lautaro Martinez are the key players currently leading the line.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Taremi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links