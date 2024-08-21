How to watch today's Young Boys vs Galatasaray Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between Young Boys and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Young Boys will face Galatasaray in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs at the Wankdorfstadion on Wednesday.

Young Boys are winless in their last four matches across all competitions. They will be hoping they can make the home advantage count.

The visitors will be looking to pick up their third win in a row. They have won their first two games in their domestic campaign and will be extremely confident of another win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Young Boys vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Date: August 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Wankdorfstadion

The match will be played at the Wankdorfstadion on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Young Boys vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Young Boys team news

Young Boys are dealing with their own absences, including Facinet Conte and Saidy Janko.

Switzerland international Kastriot Imeri, who missed much of last season due to injury, recently suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him until September.

Young Boys predicted XI: Von Ballmoos; Blum, Camara, Husic, Hadjam; Lauper, Niasse; Elia, Ugrinic, Colley; Ganvoula.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bajrami, von Ballmoos, Keller, Marzino Defenders: Hadjam, Zoukrou, Husić, Pfeiffer, Camara, Janko, Persson, Conté, Benito, Athekame, Blum, Crnovršanin, Bichsel Midfielders: Ugrinić, Łakomy, Imeri, Colley, Chaiwa, Niasse, Lauper, Maleš, Deme, Golliard, Monteiro Forwards: Itten, Elia, Virginius, Conte, Ganvoula

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray will be without Davinson Sanchez due to injury, and Kaan Ayhan will miss the trip to Switzerland due to suspension.

Derrick Kohn, who was sidelined by a chest infection last week, remains doubtful.

Summer signing Gabriel Sara has will be absent due to personal reasons.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Jelert, Nelsson, Bardakci, Dubois; Torreira, Demirbay; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Icardi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban Defenders: Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı Midfielders: Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas Forwards: Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2016 Galatasaray 1-1 Young Boys Friendly

Useful links