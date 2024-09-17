How to watch today's Young Boys vs Aston Villa Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between BSC Young Boys and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa kick off their Champions League adventure with a visit to Young Boys at the Wankdorf Stadium on Tuesday night.

Villa, who famously lifted the European Cup back in 1982, will be back amongst Europe’s finest this season for the first time in over four decades.

Unai Emery’s men head into this contest on a high, having staged a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. That performance will have boosted their confidence, as Villa have now notched up three wins from their first four top-flight games of the season, heading to Bern with plenty of momentum.

On the other hand, Young Boys, fresh off claiming their sixth Swiss Super League title in seven years, return to the Champions League once again. However, Patrick Rahmen's side are currently struggling domestically, sitting at the foot of the Swiss top-flight standings with three draws and three losses from their opening six matches.

How to watch BSC Young Boys vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Champions League match will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

BSC Young Boys vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm BST Venue: Wankdorf Stadion

The UEFA Champions League match between BSC Young Boys and Aston Villa will be played at Wankdorf Stadion in Bern, Switzerland. It will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on Tuesday, September 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

BSC Young Boys team news

Silvere Ganvoula has been the main source of firepower for Young Boys, netting three of their seven league goals this season. However, he'll face stiff competition for a starting spot from Cedric Itten, Darian Males, and Meschak Elia.

Alan Virginius, on loan from Lille, grabbed the headlines by scoring the decisive goal in the second leg against Galatasaray, while Swiss winger Joel Monteiro provides another attacking option for Patrick Rahmen.

In goal, first-choice keeper David von Ballmoos made his return from injury, reclaiming his spot from young stand-in Marvin Keller, who stepped aside at the weekend.

Young Boys possible XI: Von Ballmoos; Blum, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Lauper, Niasse; Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley; Ganvoula

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bajrami, von Ballmoos, Keller, Marzino Defenders: Hadjam, Zoukrou, Husić, Pfeiffer, Camara, Janko, Persson, Conté, Benito, Athekame, Blum, Crnovršanin, Bichsel Midfielders: Ugrinić, Łakomy, Imeri, Colley, Chaiwa, Niasse, Lauper, Maleš, Deme, Golliard, Monteiro Forwards: Itten, Elia, Virginius, Conte, Ganvoula

Aston Villa team news

As Unai Emery prepares to lead his sixth different team into the Champions League, he’ll have most of his key players fit and ready for Tuesday’s clash. However, both Leon Bailey (hamstring) and Matty Cash (thigh) are set to miss out on the action.

Though long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara have returned to team training, they’re still not match-fit, and Jaden Philogene continues his journey toward full recovery.

One area where Emery could shuffle the deck is at full-back, with both Kosta Nedeljkovic and Ian Maatsen pushing for starting spots.

Up front, Ollie Watkins showcased his scoring touch with five goals in last season's Conference League, while Jhon Duran has emerged as a reliable backup. Although Duran has only started three Premier League games since arriving in England, he’s made quite an impact off the bench, with seven of his goals coming as a substitute – and impressively, all three this season have been match-winners.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Nedeljkovic, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Ramsey, Rogers; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between these two sides in all competitions.

