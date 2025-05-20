How to watch today's York City vs Olham Athletic National League playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the National League match between York and Oldham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

York City and Oldham Athletic are set to face off at the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday in a highly anticipated National League Play-Off Semi-Final.

Both sides have enjoyed strong campaigns, with York finishing second and Oldham fifth in the league, and now stand just one step away from a shot at promotion. The recent history between these teams suggests a tightly contested encounter as both regular-season meetings ended in draws, including a 1-1 result at this venue just a month ago.

With York boasting the league’s most prolific attack and Oldham known for their resilience on the road, fans can expect a fiercely competitive match as both clubs aim to keep their promotion dreams alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch York vs Oldham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

York vs Oldham kick-off time

National League - Playoff LNER Community Stadium

The match will be played at the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

York team news

For York City, the squad enters this semi-final in formidable form, having won eight of their last ten matches and scoring an impressive 27 goals in that span. There are no major injury concerns reported ahead of the fixture, allowing manager Adam Hinshelwood to field his preferred starting eleven.

Oldham team news

Oldham Athletic, meanwhile, arrive in the semi-final after a strong finish to the regular season and a convincing 4-0 win over Halifax Town in the previous play-off round.

The squad is largely at full strength, with no significant injuries or suspensions reported, allowing manager Micky Mellon to rely on his established core.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links