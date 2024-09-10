+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Wrexham AFC v Shrewsbury Town FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
EFL Trophy
SToK Cae Ras
How to watch today's Wrexham vs Salford City EFL Trophy game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

EFL TrophyWrexhamWrexham vs Salford CitySalford City

How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Wrexham and Salford City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Salford City in their first group game in the EFL Trophy at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Tuesday.

Wrexham will be high on confidence, after a 3-0 win over Shrewsbury in their last outing. They will only have to be wary of complacency in front of their home crowd.

Salford City were on a run of five games without a win but finally put an end to that run with a narrow 1-0 win over MK Dons in the last outing. It will be a difficult task for them to challenge Wrexham away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Salford City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Wrexham vs Salford City kick-off time

Date:September 10, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30pm BST
Venue:SToK Cae Ras

The match will be played at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Gambia left-back Jacob Mendy is away on international duty, paving the way for James McClean to captain the side from that flank this week.

However, the midfield is slightly stretched as George Evans and Andy Cannon are out injured.

Striker Paul Mullin could very well get his first start of the season in this game.

Wrexham possible XI: Burton; Barnett, Cleworth, Scarr, O'Connell, McClean; Jones, Dobson, Lee; Mullin, Fletcher

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Okonkwo, Howard, Burton, Hall
Defenders:Revan, O'Connor, Cleworth, Brunt, O'Connell, Forde, Boyle, Barnett, James
Midfielders:McClean, Lee, Davies, Dobson, Bolton, Jones, Ashfield
Forwards:Palmer, Fletcher, Marriott, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Waters, Mullin

Salford City team news

Salford City, unaffected by international duty, will be without MK Dons match-winner Okoronkwo, who is cup-tied after featuring for Everton's Under-21s earlier in the competition.

They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this Cup fixture.

Salford City predicted XI: Young; Austerfield, Negru, Edwards; Mnoga, Watson, Fornah, Garbutt; Woodburn; Kouassi, Stockton

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers: Jones, Young
Defenders:Edwards, Mnoga, Negru, Tilt, Chester, Garbutt, Shephard
Midfielders:Ashley, Fornah, Watson, Lund, N'Mai, Taylor, Woodburn, Chesters, Davies, Austerfield
Forwards:Stockton, McAleny, Luamba, Malcolm, Cleary, Dackers

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
03/02/24Salford City 3 - 1 WrexhamLeague Two
14/10/23Wrexham 3 - 2 Salford CityLeague Two
01/01/19Salford City 2 - 0 WrexhamNational League
26/12/18Wrexham 5 - 1 Salford CityNational League

Useful links

