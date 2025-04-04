How to watch today's Wrexham vs Burton Albion EFL League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Burton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they welcome Burton Albion for a League One clash. The Welsh outfit were left frustrated in midweek after being held to a 2-2 draw by Cambridge United, a result that came as a surprise given their recent victories over two of the division’s top five sides.

Despite taking an early lead, Phil Parkinson’s men couldn’t capitalize, ultimately sharing the spoils with a team battling relegation. Fortunately for them, third-placed Wycombe Wanderers also dropped points against Shrewsbury Town, preventing Wrexham from losing further ground in the race for automatic promotion.

However, if they are to secure a direct path to the Championship, Wrexham must avoid these kinds of slip-ups against teams struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Their next challenge comes in the form of Burton Albion, who visit the Racecourse Ground on Saturday. Burton currently sit 21st in League One, just three points clear of the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Wrexham vs Burton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wrexham vs Burton kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, April 05, with kick-off at 12:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Phil Parkinson has stuck with an unchanged starting XI for four consecutive league fixtures, and he's expected to maintain that stability once again. His side has built a strong core, and he's unlikely to tinker too much with a winning formula.

Andy Cannon remains sidelined for the rest of the campaign due to a long-term injury, while Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer remain out of the matchday squad, with no indication that their exile will end anytime soon.

However, the demanding wing-back role in Parkinson's system may prompt a rotational tweak, with Ryan Barnett waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

Up front, the strike duo of Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez is expected to lead the line once again as Wrexham push for another crucial three points in their quest for Championship promotion.

Burton team news

Burton did manage to pick up a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night, but their win came at a cost, as they suffered a significant setback during the match. Skipper Ryan Sweeney had to make an early exit just before halftime after a heavy collision with Diallang Jaiyesimi. It remains to be seen if he's cleared to feature here.

