How to watch today's Wrexham vs Bolton EFL Trophy game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Wrexham and Bolton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Bolton in the quarter-final of the EFL Trophy at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Tuesday.

Wrexham's last outing was in the third round of this competition and they managed to defeat Port Vale convincingly. They will be confident of making it three wins in a row across all competitions.

An own goal deep into injury time helped Bolton beat Crawly in a seven-goal thriller on Saturday, They will be confident of delivering a strong display here.

How to watch Wrexham vs Bolton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Wrexham vs Bolton kick-off time

EFL Trophy - Final Stage SToK Cae Ras

The match will be played at the SToK Cae Ras Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Wrexham will be without Luke Bolton and Will Boyle, as both players have been left out of the club’s updated squad list for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

There are no fresh injury concerns, but manager Phil Parkinson will have to navigate his selection carefully as his side aims to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Bolton team news

Bolton Wanderers have received a timely boost with the return of Aaron Collins, who has recovered from a bruised hip and took part in training on Monday. The forward, who is the club’s top scorer in this competition, is expected to be available for selection.

George Thomason will be eligible to play in this Cup competition despite serving a two-game suspension in league matches.

However, Cardiff City loanee Kion Etete is highly unlikely to feature as he awaits the results of a scan on a thigh injury. Bolton will also be without Aaron Morley, Joel Randall, and Alex Murphy, who are all cup-tied, while Szabi Schon is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last match BOL 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Bolton 0 - 0 Wrexham 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

