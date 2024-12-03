How to watch today's Wrexham vs Barnsley League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Barnsley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will look to extend their winning streak to three games in League One as they prepare to host Barnsley in what promises to be a captivating showdown on Tuesday night in Wales.

Following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Stockport County in mid-November, the hosts have responded in style, securing back-to-back wins against Exeter City and Lincoln City in their last two outings.

Boasting 25 points from nine home league matches, Wrexham have established themselves as the strongest side on home turf in the division. However, Barnsley have proven their mettle on the road, collecting an impressive 16 points from eight away games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Barnsley online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the League One match between Wrexham and Barnsley will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Barnsley kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Barnsley will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 2, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

In terms of team news, Wrexham have not reported any fresh injury setbacks since their victory over Lincoln on November 26, leaving head coach Phil Parkinson with the same pool of players to choose from.

As a result, the lineup is likely to remain unchanged, with Ollie Palmer—who has found the net three times in league action this season—expected to lead the attack, supported by Elliot Lee in the playmaker role.

Meanwhile, Paul Mullin has endured a tough spell, scoring just once in 15 League One appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. The seasoned forward is likely to begin Tuesday's game on the bench once again.

Barnsley team news

For Barnsley, midfielder Adam Phillips has been in scintillating form this season, contributing six goals and two assists in 17 league matches, and he is set to retain his spot in the starting XI.

Up front, the dynamic duo of Davis Keillor-Dunn and Stephen Humphrys, who have a combined nine goals this term, are expected to lead the line in Wales. At the back, Marc Roberts, who has already scored four goals this season, will likely continue as a key figure in the centre of defense. Surprises in the Barnsley lineup appear highly unlikely for this clash.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links