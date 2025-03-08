How to watch today's Wolves vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves will take on Everton in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Everton are 16th in the standings, whereas Wolves are 17th, but these two teams are separated by 10 points. The points gap means this is almost a must-win clash for Wolves, who are only five points clear of the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolverhampton vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton team news

Gonçalo Guedes faces a late fitness test ahead of Everton’s visit, while Rodrigo Gomes is also a doubt. Sasa Kalajdzic, Yerson Mosquera, Enso González, Leon Chiwone, and Emmanuel Agbadou remain sidelined.

Wolves will also be without Matheus Cunha, who begins a three-match suspension for violent conduct following an altercation with Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez.

Everton team news

For Everton, Abdoulaye Doucouré is back in contention after missing the Brentford game for personal reasons.

Armando Broja and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are nearing a return, though it remains unclear if they will feature.

Iliman Ndiaye, Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil, and Orel Mangala are still unavailable.

