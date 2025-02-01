How to watch today's Wolves vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A fiery Midlands derby is set to unfold as relegation-battling Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Champions League-chasing Aston Villa in a clash carrying major implications at both ends of the Premier League standings.

Vítor Pereira's tenure at Wolves has taken a nosedive, with his side suffering four consecutive defeats, dragging them back into the relegation scrap. Any momentum gained from the new manager bounce has well and truly dissipated. Last weekend's 1-0 home loss to Arsenal, despite having a numerical advantage for much of the contest, only underscored their defensive frailties—Wolves remain far too vulnerable at the back, allowing opponents to carve out chances with ease.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have plenty to celebrate, having cemented a top-eight finish in the Champions League group stage, earning a direct ticket to the last 16—a testament to Unai Emery's tactical acumen in European competitions. Domestically, Villa are holding their own as well, extending their unbeaten league run to six matches. However, their recent home draw with West Ham means they still find themselves five points adrift of the top four, but very much in the thick of the Champions League qualification race.

Emmanuel Agbadou has brought a much-needed physical presence to Wolves’ backline since arriving from Lens. Meanwhile, Jørgen Strand Larsen is a major doubt for Saturday’s clash after limping off last weekend with a hamstring injury.

Wolves will certainly feel his potential absence, as only Matheus Cunha (10 goals, 4 assists) has contributed more goals or assists for the side than Larsen, who has bagged seven goals and two assists this campaign.

At the other end, Emery is determined to ward off Arsenal’s interest in Ollie Watkins, with the Gunners reportedly lodging a bid for the in-form striker. Watkins made club history last weekend, becoming only the second Villa player to be directly involved in 100 Premier League goals after assisting Jacob Ramsey's strike—adding to his tally of 61 goals and 39 assists.

However, Villa are set to part ways with Jhon Durán, who is on the verge of sealing a move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The Colombian marksman, Villa’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in 29 appearances (including just seven starts), is highly unlikely to feature at Molineux.

