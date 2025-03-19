How to watch the Women's Champions League match between VfL Wolfsburg and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Women's Champions League quarter-finals have arrived, and all eyes are on reigning European champions VfL Wolfsburg as they prepare for a high-stakes showdown with Barcelona. This will mark the fifth European encounter between the two sides and their first meeting since Barcelona edged Wolfsburg 3-2 in the 2022-23 final.

Wolfsburg have little time to dwell on their domestic setback after falling 3-1 to Bayern Munich on Friday—a defeat that leaves them third in the Frauen-Bundesliga standings, six points adrift of the top. Meanwhile, Barcelona have their sights set on a fourth Women's Champions League crown, having lifted the trophy in three of the past four seasons.

The Catalan giants had a shaky start to their title defense, suffering a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in October, but quickly rebounded to win their remaining five group matches. Their impressive 3-0 victory over City on matchday six secured them the top spot, courtesy of a superior head-to-head record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Champions League match between Wolfsburg and Barcelona will be available to watch live through DAZN and TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Barcelona kick-off time

The Women's Champions League match between Wolfsburg and Barcelona will be played at VfL Wolfsburg Arena in Wolfsburg﻿, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, March 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

VfL Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg head into this contest with a few key absences, as Camilla Kuver and Luca Papp remain sidelined due to injuries. There are also concerns between the posts, with Merle Frohms a doubt after missing the last four games. Alex Popp, Wolfsburg's talismanic forward, is expected to spearhead the attack, hoping to build on the four goals she netted in the group stage.

Lineth Beerensteyn has been the driving force for her side this season, proving to be their most influential player. Back in Germany for her first campaign since returning, the Dutch forward has been a menace in the final third. While she has only managed one goal on the European stage, her domestic form has been outstanding—netting 13 times and chipping in with an assist across 17 league outings.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona, on the other hand, will be without Claudia Pina, who is set to miss her third straight match with a muscle injury. Ellie Roebuck and Kika Nazareth are also question marks after sitting out the weekend's 2-0 victory over Costa Adeje Tenerife due to leg and ankle issues, respectively.

The reigning champions have their sights set on a historic third consecutive women's Champions League triumph. At the heart of their ambitions is Aitana Bonmati, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner who continues to set the standard in midfield. Widely regarded as the best in her position, the 27-year-old's influence extends far beyond the stat sheet.

Though her goal contributions may not be as prolific as in previous seasons, she remains the beating heart of Pere Romeu’s star-studded squad. When it comes to dictating play and rising to the occasion, Bonmatí is simply in a league of her own—a key figure in Barcelona’s quest to defend their European crown.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links