How to watch today's Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolfsburg will take on Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal second round at the Volkswagen Arena on Tuesday.

Dortmund have not enjoyed a great start to their domestic campaign, and they are seventh in the Bundesliga after eight rounds. They will be hoping they can do a much better job in the Cup tournament.

Wolfsburg's form has been worse, with just one win in their last five fixtures. They will be desperate to get a result in this mid-week fixture.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.45 pm BST Venue: Volkswagen Arena

The match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg face a significant midfield shortage with Aster Vranckx, Kevin Paredes, Mattias Svanberg, and Maximilian Arnold all unavailable due to injuries

Left-back Rogerio and forward Bartosz Bialek are also sidelined.

Wolfsburg possible XI: Grabara; Fischer, Vavro, Koulierakis, Maehle; Ozcan, Gerhardt; Baku, Wind, Tomas; El Amine Amoura

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grabara, Pervan, Müller, Klinger Defenders: Mæhle, Lacroix, Bornauw, Zesiger, Jenz, Cozza, Fischer, Angely, Braun Midfielders: Majer, Kamiński, Baku, Wimmer, Dárdai, Gerhardt Forwards: Amoura, Wind, Tomás, Nmecha, Behrens, Akaegbobi

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund have their own injury setbacks, missing forwards Giovanni Reyna, Karim Adeyemi, and Julien Duranville until next month.

Defensively, Julian Ryerson, Niklas Sule, Waldemar Anton, and Yan Couto are also out.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Can, Luhrs, Schlotterbeck, Kabar; Watjen, Nmecha; Campbell, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Guirassy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini Midfielders: Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens Forwards: Beier, Guirassy, Malen, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/02/24 Wolfsburg 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 23/09/23 Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga 07/05/23 Borussia Dortmund 6 - 0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga 08/11/22 Wolfsburg 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 16/04/22 Borussia Dortmund 6 - 1 Wolfsburg Bundesliga

