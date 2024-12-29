How to watch today's West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool are gearing up for a Premier League showdown with Julen Lopetegui's West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, aiming to strengthen their grip at the summit of the table.

The Reds overcame a shaky start against Leicester City on Boxing Day, ultimately securing a 3-1 victory with goals from Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, and Mohamed Salah. Despite the foggy conditions on Merseyside, Arne Slot's men showcased why they are considered strong contenders for the Premier League crown this season.

Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui's West Ham enter this clash with renewed confidence. Thursday's 2-1 win at Southampton extended their unbeaten run in the league to four matches, giving the Irons some momentum heading into the new year. With eight points from their last four outings, West Ham have climbed to 13th in the standings, surpassing Manchester United. Remarkably, they now sit closer to the top five than the relegation zone, silencing rumors about Lopetegui's potential dismissal.

West Ham vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The match will be played at the London Stadium on Sunday, December 29, with kick-off at 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT in the US.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham, however, face a more severe injury crisis. Their victory over Southampton was marred by several setbacks, including a head injury to goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who is now undergoing concussion protocols. Defender Max Kilman also exited early with a shoulder problem, and Carlos Soler was substituted at halftime due to a knee issue.

In midfield, the Irons will be without Guido Rodriguez and Tomas Soucek, both suspended, though Lucas Paqueta returns from his own ban and is set to step into the lineup. Edson Alvarez is also expected to feature, while Michail Antonio remains sidelined as he recovers from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's injury situation remains unchanged, as Slot confirmed that neither Ibrahima Konate (knee) nor Conor Bradley (hamstring) will feature on Sunday. However, the defensive pair could return for the Reds' opening game of 2025 against Manchester United. Adding to their absences, Dominik Szoboszlai will serve a one-match suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season during the Leicester game.

With Szoboszlai unavailable, Jones is expected to retain his starting role in midfield, while Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are both pushing to replace the struggling Darwin Nunez in the attacking lineup.

