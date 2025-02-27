+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
London Stadium
How to watch today's West Ham vs Leicester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will take on Leicester in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides will be hoping they can grab three points from this clash in order to stay clear of the relegation zone. West Ham are 16th whereas Leicester are 19th in the standings.

Leicester will be looking to avoid a fifth straight loss but West Ham will be confident, following their incredible win over Arsenal in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Leicester kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
London Stadium

The match will be played at the London Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 10 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

West Ham vs Leicester Probable lineups

West HamHome team crest

5-3-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLEI
4-2-3-1

LEIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Graham Potter

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruud van Nistelrooy

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

West Ham team news

West Ham will continue to be without Lucas Paquetá and Vladimír Coufal, as both players are still in the recovery phase. They join Michail Antonio, Crysencio Summerville, and Niclas Füllkrug on the sidelines.

Leicester team news

Leicester will also be missing Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira, while James Justin faces a late fitness test after sitting out the loss to Brentford.

Form

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

WHU

Last 5 matches

LEI

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

8

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
